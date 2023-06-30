July 4th around Atlanta: Check out these cities, spots to see fireworks

ATLANTA — Fireworks, freedom, and a good time. That’s Atlanta’s July Fourth in a nutshell.

With so much to do and so much to see, there’s no need to take the back-streets -- unless you’re avoiding traffic.

Here’s a rundown of events planned around the metro Atlanta area for the July Fourth holiday:

Look Up Atlanta

An Atlanta tradition, Look Up Atlanta is the renamed version of the classic Centennial Olympic Park light show. It sparks up at 5 p.m. on July 1.

The AJC Peachtree Road Race

Now running for its 54th year, the AJC Peachtree Road Race will sprint into action for thousands of viewers and competitors on July 4. Athletes, fans, and friends will run from Peachtree Road at Lenox Square Mall to Piedmont Park, starting at 8:30 a.m.

Stone Mountain’s Fantastic Fourth Celebration

Every day from July 1 through July 5, Stone Mountain Park is launching fireworks from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Arbor Place Mall’s Big Bang

From 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., the Arbor Place Mall is hosting a July Fourth celebration.

Patriotic Patio Party at the Distillery of Modern Art

Head on out to the distillery on July 4 for a family-friendly firework show, starting at 6 p.m.

Sparks in the Park

Down in Sugar Hill on July 3, there’ll be fireworks, food trucks, and a free concert at Robinson Park starting at 6 p.m.

Pied Piper Parade

Starting at 6 p.m. on July 4, the Pied Piper Parade, Concert, and Fireworks kicks off at the Decatur Visitors Center.

Fourth in the Park

Marietta isn’t slouching when it comes to July Fourth celebrations. Glover Park will have events all day starting at 10 a.m.

Fireworks Extravaganza

Roswell is holding its own firework fest on July 4 at Roswell Area Park, starting at 6 p.m.

