Judge rules that former Fulton County DA did not sexually harass administrator, lawyers say

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A federal judge has ruled that Paul Howard, who served as Fulton County district attorney for more than two decades, did not sexually harass an employee who claimed he had, according to her attorneys.

Cathy Carter, who worked in the district attorney’s office for fifteen years as a paralegal and records supervisor, filed a lawsuit against Howard in April 2020.

The trial for the lawsuit began earlier this week. Carter’s attorneys confirmed on Friday afternoon that the judge had ruled against their client.

She alleged that she endured “overt, manipulative and aggressive sexual misconduct and harassment” while working for Howard. She also claimed Howard pressured her into engaging in sexual activities. She alleged she was fired when she ended the unofficial relationship.

During the trial, attorneys for the former district attorney denied the claims and said Howard terminated Carter after learning that she was arrested on an assault charge.

