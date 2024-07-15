Judge presiding over Young Thug YSL trial recused from the case

ATLANTA — The judge presiding over the sweeping RICO indictment against Atlanta rapper Young Thug and his associates has been recused from the case.

A Fulton County Superior Court judge has ordered that Judge Ural Glanville be excused from further handling the case.

Judge Rachel Krause said in the motion that while the court has no doubt Glanville can and would continue presiding fairly over the case, but it is necessary to preserve “the public’s confidence in the judicial system.”

Lawyers for defendants Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffrey Williams, as well as Deamonte Kendrick filed the motions, which have now been granted.

The clerk of court will reassign the case. It’s unclear when.

The motions are related to a June 10 meeting between Glanville, prosecutors and Kenneth Copeland, a witness who initially refused to testify.

Attorney Brian Steel, who is representing Williams, claimed they had no notice of the “secret” meeting. When he refused to answer Glanville where he heard about the meeting, the judge held Steel in contempt.

“Judge Glanville, lawyer Love and lawyer Hylton have prejudiced and tainted Mr. Williams’ trial so deeply as Judge Glanville has not acted as a Judge but morphed into an essential part of the prosecution team,” the defense wrote in its motion.