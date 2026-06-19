Judge dismisses case against 3 protesters tied to Atlanta Public Safety Training Center

COBB COUNTY, GA — The case against three protesters connected to Atlanta’s Public Safety Training Center has been dismissed.

A judge in Cobb County said Attorney General Chris Carr’s decision to bring charges appeared “political.”

The three people charged in Cobb were previously part of Carr’s 61-defendant racketeering case that fell apart last year in Fulton County.

A Fulton County judge previously dismissed each of the RICO counts in that case, ruling Carr’s office needed permission from the governor before bringing the sprawling indictment.

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr had announced the indictment, alleging the suspects targeted the Cobb County office of Brasfield & Gorrie, the contractor on the project.

Carr said the suspects were accused of throwing incendiary devices at the building.

Earlier this month, officials said two people were indicted on federal charges in connection with a 2022 incident outside the Cobb County offices of a contractor for the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center.

Officials said Brasfield & Gorrie was the general contractor for the facility, a police and fire training center often referred to by opponents as “Cop City.”

As the crowd approached the building, Kloth and Norman allegedly used explosives and fire to intimidate employees and damage property belonging to Brasfield & Gorrie.

“The law does not protect, and the Department of Justice will not tolerate, organized acts of violence or targeted intimidation,” U.S. Attorney Hertzberg said last week.