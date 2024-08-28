Judge declares second mistrial for father of 8-year-old beaten to death with rolling pin

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Another mistrial has been declared in the child cruelty case against a Gwinnett County father in connection with his 8-year-old daughter’s death.

This is the second time this month that a jury has not been able to find a verdict in the case against Cledir Barros.

Prosecutors say that he knew that his wife Natiela Barros was abusing his 8-year-old daughter Sayra, before police say she allegedly beat her to death with a wooden rolling pin.

But the defense had argued that he didn’t know about any ongoing abuse, and he even testified in both trials to say that nothing happened in his presence.

Shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday, the jury came back and told the judge they were leaning more toward guilty, with seven jurors leaning toward guilty, and five leaning toward not guilty.

In the end, the judge declared a mistrial in the case.

It’s unclear if this trial will be tried for a third time or when that might happen.