Local

Judge to consider permanent injunction in case involving 133 canceled student visas

By WSB Radio News Staff and Jonathan O'Brien
The second former paramedic who was found guilty of of criminally negligent homicide in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain was sentenced to four years of probation on Friday.
(Aldeca Productions - stock.adobe)
By WSB Radio News Staff and Jonathan O'Brien

ATLANTA — A federal judge is set to hear arguments today over a request for a permanent injunction that would fully restore the immigration status of 133 international students whose U.S. visas were previously canceled.

Of those affected, 26 students are enrolled at Georgia institutions, including the University of Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kennesaw State University, and Emory University.

Immigration attorney Charles Kuck, representing the students, says the goal is clear: “We will ask the judge to permanently order the government to restore our client, all of our clients, all 133 of them to valid student status in the United States.”

Ahead of today’s hearing, the judge issued a temporary order requiring the government to reinstate the students’ status. However, the federal government maintains the students could pursue a separate administrative process to regain their status, rather than through court intervention.

The visa cancellations, which stem from policies implemented during the Trump administration, have drawn legal challenges from students and immigration advocates alike, who argue that the cancellations disrupted academic careers and unfairly penalized legitimate visa holders.

Kuck emphasized that today’s hearing could determine whether the students can continue their education in the U.S. without further legal uncertainty.

This is a developing story. The court is expected to hear the case later today.

Jonathan O'Brien

Jonathan O'Brien

95.5 WSB News Anchor and Reporter

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!