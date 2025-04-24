Judge to consider permanent injunction in case involving 133 canceled student visas

ATLANTA — A federal judge is set to hear arguments today over a request for a permanent injunction that would fully restore the immigration status of 133 international students whose U.S. visas were previously canceled.

Of those affected, 26 students are enrolled at Georgia institutions, including the University of Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kennesaw State University, and Emory University.

Immigration attorney Charles Kuck, representing the students, says the goal is clear: “We will ask the judge to permanently order the government to restore our client, all of our clients, all 133 of them to valid student status in the United States.”

Ahead of today’s hearing, the judge issued a temporary order requiring the government to reinstate the students’ status. However, the federal government maintains the students could pursue a separate administrative process to regain their status, rather than through court intervention.

The visa cancellations, which stem from policies implemented during the Trump administration, have drawn legal challenges from students and immigration advocates alike, who argue that the cancellations disrupted academic careers and unfairly penalized legitimate visa holders.

Kuck emphasized that today’s hearing could determine whether the students can continue their education in the U.S. without further legal uncertainty.

This is a developing story. The court is expected to hear the case later today.