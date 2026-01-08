Judge clears way for removal of century-old tree in Johns Creek

JOHNS CREEK, GA — A long legal battle over a century-old tree in Johns Creek has come to an end, and some residents say they are saddened by the outcome.

A judge has ruled that the owner of a shopping center at the corner of State Bridge and Medlock Bridge roads can remove the tree, finding that the city’s current tree removal ordinance does not apply in this case.

The old water oak, often referred to by locals as the “Publix tree,” sits in the middle of strip malls and parking lots at what residents say is one of the busiest intersections in the city.

“It’s kind of our tree,” said Joan Compton, president of the Johns Creek Historical Society. “It’s a constant in this kind of changing environment here in Johns Creek and the landscape and how it’s changing.”

Compton says one arborist estimates the tree is between 100 and 120 years old. She says the judge’s ruling means it is now up to the shopping center’s owners whether and when the tree is removed.

“Whether they decide to or not, or when, it’s really up to them,” she said.

Compton says while the tree may not have had much life left, it holds special meaning for the community, particularly because Johns Creek has few historic buildings.

“Whether we’re going shopping there and see it or whether we’re driving by on the way to work or on errands, it’s just kind of a constant,” she said. “It’s reassuring.”

Following the ruling, Compton says she would like to see Johns Creek strengthen its tree ordinance to better protect significant trees in the future.

WSB Radio’s Jennifer Perry contributed to this story.