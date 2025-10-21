Jonesboro High students take pledge against gun violence

JONESBORO, GA — Students at Jonesboro High School are taking a pledge against gun violence Tuesday, building on the recent Day of National Concern, which was observed nationwide on October 15.

The event aims to draw attention to the impact of youth violence and to encourage students to commit to safer communities. Since the Day of National Concern began nearly 30 years ago, more than 10 million students across the country have signed the pledge.

Tuesday’s ceremony at Jonesboro High will also include the unveiling of a student-created anti-violence banner, reinforcing the school’s message of unity and nonviolence.