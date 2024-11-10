Jonesboro High Marching Band will play in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade thanks to $20K donation

JONESBORO, Ga. — An Atlanta entrepreneur is making it possible for the Jonesboro High School band to perform at the iconic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

Ebony Austin, a philanthropist and HBCU advocate is donating $20,000 to the band to make the trip happen.

Austin owns five Nouveau restaurants with a sixth location opening soon.

She also has a line of stone-ground grits that are sold in 160 Publix stores where the proceeds benefit HBCU student scholarships.

Jonesboro High School Marching Band will host a check presentation ceremony on Monday, Nov. 11 during a pep rally where Austin will speak and present a ceremonial check to the band’s director, Lynel Goodwin.

While in New York City, band members will go on a guided tour of Harlem, have Thanksgiving dinner on the Hudson River, and take in the sights of the city.

“For our band program travel is a major part of our educational philosophy. These experiences shape who our students become as adults. Without the generosity of people like Ms. Ebony Austin, our students wouldn’t be able to realize their dreams can really come true,” Goodwin said.