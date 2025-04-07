Johnsonville recalls Cheddar Brats over possible contamination

A food safety recall has been issued for Johnsonville Cheddar Bratwurst after the company discovered the potential presence of hard plastic or other foreign materials in some packages.

The recall affects 19-ounce sealed tray packages of Cheddar Brats that were produced on February 5th and distributed to several states, including Georgia. While no injuries or illnesses have been reported, Johnsonville is urging customers to take precautions.

Consumers who purchased the affected products are advised to either throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The company says it is working closely with food safety officials and taking steps to ensure the issue is contained. Customers can check the company’s website or contact Johnsonville directly for more information about the recall.