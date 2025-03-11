Johns Creek Police host free active shooter training event Tonight

JOHNS CREEK, GA — Johns Creek Police are hosting a free public training event tonight at 7 p.m. to help residents prepare for an active shooter situation. The session, held at Johns Creek Police Headquarters, will teach attendees how to respond effectively using the nationally recognized “Avoid, Deny, Defend” tactic.

Captain Deb Coble emphasizes that hiding or playing dead is not the best course of action in an active shooter situation. “This is the national standard. We don’t want people to hide or play dead in an active shooter situation,” Coble stated. She explains that if someone cannot avoid the attacker or deny them access, they must be prepared to defend themselves until law enforcement arrives.

The training is designed to equip community members with crucial knowledge, as Coble notes that law enforcement response times typically average about eight minutes in active shooter incidents. “I don’t want people living in fear of this happening, but they need to be aware and have an idea of what to do when it happens,” she added.

Johns Creek Police regularly conduct active shooter training for students, but they say the general public should also be prepared. Tonight’s event provides an opportunity for residents to learn life-saving strategies that can make a difference in a crisis.

