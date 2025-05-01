Local

Johns Creek police are searching for a man seen breaking into cars

Johns Creek police looking for person seen on video trying to open car doors
JOHNS CREEK, GA — Police in Johns Creek are on the looking for a man seen on surveillance video breaking into cars in the Abberley Township neighborhood near State Bridge Road.

The person of interest is wearing a hoodie and a mask in the video.

He is seen walking into driveways and checking to see if vehicles are unlocked.

The person has broken into two cars and attempted to break into others.

Residents are being urged to make sure their vehicles are locked and to not leave anything of value in their car.

