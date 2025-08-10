Jen Powell makes MLB history as first female umpire

ATLANTA — It was a historic day for Major League Baseball on Saturday as Jen Powell became the league’s first female umpire, working both games of the Braves–Marlins doubleheader at Truist Park in Atlanta.

Fans showed their support from the stands, with some women holding signs and others calling out her name as she took the field. “It was pretty amazing when we took the field, and it seemed like quite a few people started clapping and saying my name and stuff, so that was pretty intense,” Powell said.

Her achievement comes after nearly a decade of preparation. Powell began her umpiring career at the MLB Umpire Camp in 2015–2016 and has since officiated more than 1,200 games in the minor leagues.

On the scoreboard, the Braves won both games of Saturday’s doubleheader, taking the first 7-1 and the second 8-6. The series concludes Sunday afternoon, with first pitch set for 1:35 p.m.