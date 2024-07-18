JD Vance faces high-stakes speech at RNC as many Republicans admit they don’t know him

ATLANTA — It is high stakes for JD Vance on Wednesday night as he has a chance to introduce himself to the American public.

First impressions are important.

Channel 2′s Richard Elliot is in Milwaukee for the Republican National Convention where he spoke with many Republicans who admit, they don’t really know him.

“Yeah, I don’t know much about JD Vance, but I’m curious to hear how he presents himself, how he speaks and what message he can deliver, and how effective he can be in delivering that message,” Robin Rhodes from Massachusetts said.

“For one thing, people should know about JD Vance, because he had a New York Times best-selling book ‘Hillbilly Elegy,” Navin Jarugumilli said.

Vance wrote that novel based on his own life growing up in poverty in rural Ohio.

He joined the Marine Corps, went to Yale Law School, and eventually became a United States Senator.

Jarugumilli works in digital advertising and thinks Vance has a story he can sell the American people.

“He has a really interesting story. I don’t think you can really make up a story like that. It’s a fantastic story. He just needs to package it and sell it properly and tell people what it is,” Jarugumilli said.

But for many, including Republicans, Vance remains a bit of a mystery, so they’ll be paying attention to what he says Wednesday night.

“I don’t think most people know much about him like Robin said. It would be great to hear what he has to say,” said Julie Rhodes.

Vance is scheduled to speak tonight at about 10:30 p.m.



