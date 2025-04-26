Jared Wilson third Georgia OL taken in 2025 NFL Draft, lands with New England Patriots

Jared Wilson is the latest Georgia Bulldog to be drafted, as the New England Patriots selected Wilson in the third round with the No. 95 pick.

Wilson is the third Georgia offensive lineman to be taken in this year’s draft. He is also the first center drafted.

While Georgia has become an offensive line factory in recent years, Wilson is a developmental success story. He was a 3-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting cycle.

Wilson didn’t earn Georgia’s starting center job until the 2024 season. An ankle injury forced him to miss two games this past season, giving him just 12 career starts.

But Wilson’s best football is very much in front of him. And he’s got all the tools to be a capable offensive lineman at the next level.

“When you talk about athleticism at the center position, this guy runs faster than a lot of our defensive backs, believe it or not, our tight ends, our quarterbacks,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of Wilson. “His numbers, extremely athletic, over 300 pounds, can get to the second level as quick as anybody. Just really athletic.”

Wilson backed up Smart’s praise by putting forth a dominant showing at the NFL combine. His 4.84 40-yard dash was the fastest of any offensive lineman in attendance.

Wilson is set to provide much needed help to an offensive line that was among the worst in the NFL during the last several years.

Promising rookie quarterback Drake Maye gets some more help on the offensive line and will hope Wilson makes an immediate impact.

