National

Israeli government approves Gaza ceasefire resolution

By CNN, Tori B. Powell, Aditi Sangal, Elise Hammond, Max Saltman, Mitchell McCluskey, Sana Noor Haq, and Maureen Chowdhury
Israel Palestinians Gaza Smoke rises to the sky following an Israeli military strike in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, following the announcement that Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of a peace plan to pause the fighting. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) (Ariel Schalit/AP)
By CNN, Tori B. Powell, Aditi Sangal, Elise Hammond, Max Saltman, Mitchell McCluskey, Sana Noor Haq, and Maureen Chowdhury

• JUST IN: Israel’s government has approved the US-brokered Gaza ceasefire and hostage release resolution, according to the prime minister’s office. Officials have said the ceasefire will take effect immediately.

US presence: The United States is sending 200 troops to be on the ground to monitor the plan’s implementation, a senior US official said. “No US troops are intended to go into Gaza,” another official said.

What’s in the deal: The release of all hostages held in Gaza, Israeli military withdrawal to an agreed point and the release of some Palestinian prisoners. A senior Hamas official said a “formal declaration” ending the war in Gaza must be made before hostages are released.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!