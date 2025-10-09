Israeli government approves Gaza ceasefire resolution

• JUST IN: Israel’s government has approved the US-brokered Gaza ceasefire and hostage release resolution, according to the prime minister’s office. Officials have said the ceasefire will take effect immediately.

• US presence: The United States is sending 200 troops to be on the ground to monitor the plan’s implementation, a senior US official said. “No US troops are intended to go into Gaza,” another official said.

• What’s in the deal: The release of all hostages held in Gaza, Israeli military withdrawal to an agreed point and the release of some Palestinian prisoners. A senior Hamas official said a “formal declaration” ending the war in Gaza must be made before hostages are released.