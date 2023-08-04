Following a stormy Thursday afternoon, only a few scattered showers were lingering around metro Atlanta on Friday.

Isolated storms expected to clear out for dry end to the week (NWS)

Channel 2 Action News Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz predicted some scattered showers could pop up across Atlanta throughout the first half of the day, but any downpours should clear out quickly as the day goes on.

Nitz added that the sunshine will start fighting its way through by mid-to-late afternoon for a mainly dry ride home from school or work.

Rain chances for Saturday have dropped to just 20%.

“It should be just fine for all your outdoor plans Saturday,” Channel 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says. However, Monahan adds, “if you have outdoor plans Sunday, I would get them in early. By the afternoon, we will see showers and storms develop, and a few of these storms could get strong.”

On Sunday, the main storm impact will be in far northwest Georgia, Nitz predicts. The primary concern will be damaging wind gusts.

Temperatures are expected to stay in the upper 80s on Friday, just slightly below the average high of 90 degrees for this time of year. Nitz says the weekend will warm back up to more “seasonable temperatures but should stay in the low 90s.”

Isolated storms expected to clear out for dry end to the week (NWS)





