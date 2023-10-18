Is your donkey missing? Roaming donkey found in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are looking for the owner of a donkey found in Carroll County.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office says the donkey had been roaming for a few days when concerned citizens took him in and gave them a call.

He was located near Kansas Road on Highway 100.

The sheriff’s office says the donkey was cared for by the people who took him and he is now spending time at the Carroll County Animal Shelter while he awaits his farm family to reclaim him.

If you are missing a donkey near that area, please contact the shelter at 770-214-3590.

