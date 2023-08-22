Investigators seek potential victims of Georgia truck driver facing child exploitation charges

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Investigators are looking for information from people who may have come in contact with a truck driver indicted on multiple child exploitation charges.

Todd Eric Sisk, 48, of Baxley, Georgia has been charged via federal indictment with attempted production of child pornography.

If convicted on that charge, Sisk would serve a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison with the possibility of up to 30 years.

He is also charged with distribution of child pornography, possession of child pornography, and transfer of obscene material to a minor.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office in Florida contacted investigators from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) in Savannah after beginning their investigation into suspicious online activity in November 2021 and identifying Sisk as a suspect.

HSI investigators found suspected child sexual abuse material on Sisk’s phone and in online applications.

Sisk worked as a truck driver with regular routes to Atlanta and Charleston, and occasional trips to Alabama and Tennessee.

He previously lived in Ohio, and in multiple locations in Florida and Georgia.

Anyone who might have had contact with Sisk is urged to call the HSI Tip Line at 866-347-2423.

