Investigators seek assistance identifying prowler / peeping Tom

Atlanta Police need your help identifying and locating a man seen entering a property in metro Atlanta.

On August 13, the suspect entered a property on North Highland Avenue Northeast, and has been back on the property a reported eight additional times attempting to gain access inside, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Peeping Tom suspect tattoo

The suspect has a tattoo on his right forearm and an additional tattoo on his upper right arm.

If any information is known regarding the identity of the suspect, or additional crimes carried out by the suspect, please contact Crime Stoppers.

A link to a video of the suspect can be seen here

A tip can be submitting anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.

Check the Atlanta Police Department’s News List for the latest on significant incidents.

