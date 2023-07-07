Investigators learn more about Newnan work-place shooting

Investigators have learned more about Thursday’s work-place shooting at the Global Power-Train Systems facility near Newnan.

“It was a co-worker and it was a supervisor, but I don’t know if it was his supervisor,” said Coweta County Sheriff’s Sergeant Toby Nix.

Nix says the suspected shooter, Sylvester Florence Jr., opened fire, hitting a supervisor at the facility three times.

“This was a business and there were approximately 75-100 employees there working. The business was evacuated and we did go in and search the entire premises to make sure everything was safe,” said Nix.

Florence was later arrested after initially fleeing on a motorcycle.

The victim is said to be in critical but stable condition.

There were no other injuries.

No further information has been released on what led to the shooting.