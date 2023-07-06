Suspect in custody after shooting at manufacturing plant in Coweta County, police say

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are investigating a shooting at a manufacturing plant in Coweta County.

Newnan police said a shooting took place Thursday morning at the Global Powertrain plant on Dart Road.

One employee said that the building was evacuated and that they are still waiting to get back inside.

Police have not provided information regarding how many people were shot.

Newnan police confirmed they took one person into custody and that there is no threat to the community.

Coweta County Sheriff’s Office is conducting the investigation.

Stay with 95.5 WSB for more information on this developing story.