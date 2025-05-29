Investigation underway after SWAT responds to busy road in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — There is a heavy police presence in the area of a busy road in DeKalb County on Thursday afternoon in response to a barricaded suspect.
Officers responded to the area near Lavista and Brockett Roads in Tucker.
Police have not said if any injuries were reported.
Authorities are warning people to stay away from the area as the investigation continues.
DKPD is in the area of Brockett Road and Lavista Road. Please avoid the area! Updates to be provided later. #WeAreDKPD pic.twitter.com/q4jHZww4MY— DeKalb County Police Department (@DeKalbCountyPD) May 29, 2025