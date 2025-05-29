Local

Investigation underway after SWAT responds to busy road in DeKalb County

By Miles Montgomery and WSB Radio News Staff
DeKalb County police presence near Lavista and Brockett Roads (DeKalb County Police Department)
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — There is a heavy police presence in the area of a busy road in DeKalb County on Thursday afternoon in response to a barricaded suspect.

Officers responded to the area near Lavista and Brockett Roads in Tucker.

Police have not said if any injuries were reported.

Authorities are warning people to stay away from the area as the investigation continues.

