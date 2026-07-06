Investigation underway after fire at Sandy Springs home

SANDY SPRINGS, GA — An investigation is underway after a fire broke out at a home in Sandy Springs early Saturday morning.

Sandy Springs Fire Department officials said crews responded around 12:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a possible structure fire.

Firefighters arrived on scene in less than five minutes and were able to quickly bring the fire under control.

“All residents had safely evacuated and no injuries were reported,” Sandy Springs Fire Department officials said.

The Sandy Springs Fire Department also shared dramatic video on their Facebook page from inside the home showing heavy flames. The video also shows debris fall from the ceiling.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.