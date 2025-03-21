Investigation underway after fatal plane crash in North Georgia

WALKER COUNTY, GA — Investigators are working to determine what caused a deadly plane crash in North Georgia that left two people dead. The small aircraft went down while attempting to land at the LaFayette Airport in Walker County.

LaFayette Public Safety Director Stacey Meeks said emergency crews arrived to find the plane fully engulfed in flames, with no survivors on board.

“We arrived on scene to find a small plane fully engulfed in flames with no survivors on board,” Meeks said. He noted that the low-wing aircraft was seen near the north end of the runway at the time of the crash. “Witnesses had seen the plane circling low around the city of LaFayette prior to impact.” Meeks said.

The aircraft is believed to be a Cirrus SR22, a single-engine, privately owned plane.

Meeks called the incident “a very tragic incident, a horrible loss of lives,” and added, “my heart goes out to everybody involved.”

The cause of the crash is still unknown. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is leading the investigation.