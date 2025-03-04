Local

Investigation underway after driver slams into high-rise building in Atlanta

By WSB Radio News Staff and Miles Montgomery
Car crashes into Terminus building (WSB-TV)
ATLANTA — An investigation is underway after a driver crashed into a high rise building in the Buckhead area of Atlanta on Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the Terminus Building in the area of Peachtree Road and Piedmont Road after reports of a crash.

Police have not said if any arrests have been made in connection to the crash. Police said no major injuries were reported.

The identity of the driver was not released by police.

Two massive windows were smashed, however, it is unknown if the car hit the window.

It is unclear what led up to the crash.

