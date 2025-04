FORSYTH COUNTY, GA — An investigation is underway after a deadly boat crash on Lake Lanier earlier this week.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources says it happened near Three Sisters Island in Forsyth County.

One person was killed. It’s the first boating fatality on Lake Lanier this year.

Once the investigation is complete, game wardens will decide if any charges will be filed.

The victim’s name is not yet released.