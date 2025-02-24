Local

Investigation underway after 5 rooms at DeKalb Co. motel, 6 cars hit by bullets

By WSB Radio News Staff
Police on scene of a shooting in DeKalb County
By WSB Radio News Staff

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police in DeKalb County are investigating a shooting at a motel on Sunday evening.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Live In Lodge motel in the 4800 block of Memorial Drive in Stone Mountain around 7 p.m.

According to investigators, five rooms occupied with guests and six cars were struck by gunfire.

No one was injured in the shooting, police say.

Anyone with information is encouraged to send an anonymous tip through the free Tip411 app or by texting 847411, typing DKPD and then typing the tip.

