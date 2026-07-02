Investigation finds chemical spill in metro Atlanta river not linked to fish kill

ATLANTA — A recent chemical release at the South River Water Reclamation Center in Atlanta was not responsible for a fish kill, according to an investigation by the Atlanta Department of Watershed Management.

On Tuesday, officials said they were investigating a potential chemical release at the facility after reports of dead fish in the South River.

Authorities said some of the material may have entered one of the facility’s six storm drains.

Atlanta Department of Watershed Management crews responded and collected water quality samples as part of the investigation.

However, after testing the samples, officials confirmed the chemical release did not cause the fish deaths in the South River.

The investigation remains ongoing, according to officials.