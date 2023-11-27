Inmate dies after being found unresponsive in Henry County Jail

An inmate died Friday after being found unresponsive at the Henry County Jail, according to authorities.

Neiro L. Hardeman, 45, of Atlanta, was found during a routine morning headcount check by detention officers, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies, jail medical staff, and fire crews attempted to revive Hardeman, who was pronounced dead by the county coroner’s office.

The coroner’s office has not yet released a cause of death, but preliminary reports “do not indicate foul play,” the sheriff’s office said.

Hardeman had been in custody since Aug. 21, on charges of felony probation violation , according to deputies.

The incident is under investigation by the sheriff’s office and the GBI.

