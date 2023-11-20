Inmate beats cellmate to death in ‘racially-motivated’ attack, Clayton County sheriff says

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies are investigating the murder of an inmate at the Clayton County Jail on Sunday.

In what the sheriff’s office is calling a “racially motivated” attack, officers say Jaquez Jackson beat his cellmate to death by punching, kicking and slamming the other inmate’s head on a toilet.

“Inmate Jaquez Jackson stated several times he does not like Mexican/Hispanics and wanted to kill them,” deputies said.

The sheriff’s office did not release the name of Jackson’s cellmate. Officials have charged Jackson with malice murder, aggravated assault and starting a penal riot.

The Clayton County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation have been contacted.

