Illegal immigrant from Guatemala wanted for rape caught at Atlanta airport trying to leave the US

An undocumented immigrant accused of rape in Alabama was caught and arrested when he was trying to leave the country at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Tuesday, April 7.

Artemio Garcia Perez, 20, was set to board a plane for his home country of Guatemala on that day.

His brother, Jose Luis Maldonado Perez, was also arrested and charged with hindering prosecution.

An immigration detainer has been placed on both brothers, but Perez will be extradited back to Lee County, Alabama

He is currently being held at the Clayton County Jail.