Local

Illegal immigrant facing federal charges after hiding kilos of fentanyl in diaper box

By WSB Radio News Staff
Kilos of fentanyl found in diaper box DEA agents found approximately 5.5 kilograms of fentanyl concealed in a Huggies diaper box inside a shed. (US Department of Justice)
By WSB Radio News Staff

STONE MOUNTAIN, GA — An illegal immigrant faces federal charges after he’s accused of hiding 5.5 kilos of fentanyl in a diaper box and concealing powerful firearms, including an AR-15 rifle, under a bed.

The US Attorney’s Office in Atlanta says DEA agents conducting surveillance saw the suspect handling suspected illegal drug proceeds worth about $400K and distributing a vacuum-sealed package containing fentanyl.

He was arrested at his home in Stone Mountain earlier this week.

US Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia Theodore Hertzberg says the 25-year-old suspect is an illegal immigrant from Mexico.

He is now being held without bond.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!