Illegal immigrant facing federal charges after hiding kilos of fentanyl in diaper box

STONE MOUNTAIN, GA — An illegal immigrant faces federal charges after he’s accused of hiding 5.5 kilos of fentanyl in a diaper box and concealing powerful firearms, including an AR-15 rifle, under a bed.

The US Attorney’s Office in Atlanta says DEA agents conducting surveillance saw the suspect handling suspected illegal drug proceeds worth about $400K and distributing a vacuum-sealed package containing fentanyl.

He was arrested at his home in Stone Mountain earlier this week.

US Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia Theodore Hertzberg says the 25-year-old suspect is an illegal immigrant from Mexico.

He is now being held without bond.