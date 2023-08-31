Idalia makes its way out of Georgia after causing widespread damage

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Hurricane Idalia officially made landfall as a Category 3 storm on Wednesday morning on Florida’s Big Bend coast before bringing damaging winds and heavy rain to south Georgia.

Idalia was downgraded to a tropical storm as of 5 p.m. Wednesday. The storm was continuing to lash the coast in the Savannah area Wednesday night before making its way out of the area.

Valdosta officials said there has been “vast” damage there and shared pictures of emergency crews conducting water rescues earlier Wednesday. The storm also dumped heavy rain on coastal Georgia.

At least one person in Florida has died.









