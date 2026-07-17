Iconic creative director DL Warfield continues redefining art, music and culture

ATLANTA — Great artists need a canvas.

For some, it starts with a pile of Lego blocks, a lump of modeling clay, a worn paintbrush or a simple loop of music. For iconic creative director and fine artist DL Warfield, the world is his canvas.

“I was born an artist, actually,” Warfield said. “If you’re a creative spirit, you can’t really turn it off.”

For more than three decades, Warfield has helped define the visual identity of Atlanta hip hop while building a career that stretches far beyond the music industry. His work has become part of the legacies of Michael Jackson, Rock and Roll Hall of Famers OutKast, Usher, T.I., the Dungeon Family, Parental Advisory, and countless others.

“We had great artists and great music,” Warfield said. “And to me, great artists and great music drive great creative.”

A native of St. Louis, Missouri, Warfield said growing up in the Midwest gave him a broad creative perspective before earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts in painting from Washington University. He also credits his experience as a two-sport college athlete with teaching him the resilience and discipline required to thrive in the creative world.

“You have to be resilient in art,” Warfield said. “Playing sports, you know that a loss doesn’t mean that it’s the end of the world. Even if you were more prepared that day and things didn’t go your way, you still have to show up.”

That relentless, athletic drive first caught the attention of New York’s fashion and music scenes.

Before he ever set foot in Atlanta, Warfield served as the head designer for Tommy Boy Records’ highly influential clothing line. The role not only sharpened his visual branding skills, it also won him the industry connections that would soon pave his way to LaFace Records in Atlanta.

That mindset led to one of the boldest moments of his career.

After interviewing for a creative director position at LaFace Records, Warfield was told the label wanted someone “older and more experienced.” Instead of accepting the rejection, he built a fake bomb using prop-store materials and shipped it to L.A. Reid with a mock ransom note reading: “Hire DL Warfield as your creative director or else.”

An hour after the package arrived, LaFace called. L.A. Reid’s response later became legendary.

“If he has to send a bomb down here to get the job, hire him,” Reid said.

The gamble paid off.

As LaFace Records’ creative director during its golden era, Warfield did not just design album covers. He served as a visual architect for the culture, translating sound into brand identity while shaping the visual aesthetics of groundbreaking projects from OutKast, TLC and Usher to global icons like Michael Jackson.

By 2000, he transitioned his focus to his own creative agency, Goldfinger c.s., building campaigns for Nike, Sprite and Timberland while continuing to design for artists including Usher.

Bridging commercial design and fine art, his work now anchors permanent collections at the Legacy Museum in Montgomery, Alabama, the National Museum of African American Music in Nashville, Tennessee, as well as installations at the world renown Trap Music Museum in Atlanta, extending his influence far beyond album covers.

It all culminated in November 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, where his custom fine art took over the 360-degree halo board, visually commanding Atlanta’s official 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop celebration.

Today, his mixed-media Dope Collection, celebrated for its bold wood, resin and concrete textures, is sought after by collectors including Dave Chappelle and Future. One of his defining moments at the label came when the iconic OutKast revealed the title of its sophomore album, ATLiens, in 1996.

“I was like, ‘We got to do a comic book,’” Warfield said. “I broke it down right there in an executive staff meeting of what the album cover could be, and L.A. was like, ‘Man, do it.’”

Not everyone agreed.

Label executives believed OutKasts’ faces should dominate the cover instead of an abstract comic book concept. Warfield saw something different. He believed the futuristic sound demanded an equally futuristic visual identity. Working with an illustrator from Todd McFarlane’s Spawn comic series, he brought that vision to life.

The result became one of hip hop’s most recognizable album covers.

When fans opened the album that August, they weren’t simply reading liner notes. They were taking a ride on the “Elevators” of Warfield’s imagination, echoing the futuristic world OutKast created throughout the ATLiens era. They were holding a fully realized comic book that recast Big Boi and André 3000 as sci-fi heroes.

August 27 marks the 30th anniversary of ATLiens, highlighting the lasting influence of the project. Warfield did not simply design an album cover. He taught the industry how to see music, creating a timeless visual identity meant to preserve its legacy well into the next millennium.

That same creative trust carried into another Atlanta icon.

Warfield designed the artwork for T.I.’s 2001 debut album, I’m Serious. Twenty-five years later, the pair reunited for his 12th and final album, Kill The King, released on June 26.

Their relationship represents more than a business partnership. Like T.I.’s recent song “Represent a Time,” it reflects longevity, loyalty and a shared creative journey spanning decades.

“I think it is a perfect example of friendship and mutual creative respect,” Warfield said. “And in this business, and especially in entertainment, it’s hard to find that.”

For Kill The King, Warfield built the visual identity around chess, strategy and legacy. The concept mirrors one of the album’s central ideas, echoing T.I.’s lyric from “This Is What It Comes To” where he raps “the object of the game is to kill the king.” The artwork transforms that message into a visual statement about power, survival and legacy.

“None of us approach working together from an ego standpoint,” Warfield said. “We all approach it from a chase greatness standpoint.”

That trust remains strong today.

“When it gets down to the art side, he listens to me and he takes my advice,” Warfield said.

Warfield’s latest project, the American Flag Remix series, blends visual art with documentary storytelling. He recently completed the first installation with PECO, Philadelphia’s energy company, which was officially unveiled Wednesday during a dedication ceremony with Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker.

Warfield believes craftsmanship will always matter.

“Having everything on your phone and just being able to see things and create things with a prompt, you take it for granted,” Warfield said. “So the actual craftsmanship and the physicality of real tangible pieces, I think that those will become king and queen.”

From defining the imagery of Atlanta hip hop to creating new cultural works beyond music, Warfield continues proving that great artists do more than create canvas.

They create the vision people cherish.

For more information about DL Warfield’s artwork, exhibitions and creative projects, visit dlwarfield.com.