ICE, Sandy Springs police arrest international fugitive wanted in Brazil homicide case

SANDY SPRINGS, GA — Sandy Springs police and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have arrested an international fugitive wanted on pending homicide charges related to the killing of his wife.

The Sandy Springs Police Department, in coordination with ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Atlanta, announced the arrest of Job Da Luz De Freitas-Junior, a citizen of Brazil.

ICE officials say Da Luz De Freitas-Junior was arrested April 30, 2026, in Sandy Springs.

Authorities say he will remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings. He is expected to be deported to Brazil to face charges.

Sandy Springs police say they were contacted by ICE Thursday morning regarding a fugitive possibly residing in the city.

ICE had received information indicating the suspect may also have been involved in the ongoing physical abuse of another woman, according to police.

At the time of notification, limited identifying and location information was available.

Police say the department’s Criminal Intelligence Unit developed investigative leads and provided actionable information to ICE agents.

ICE agents were then able to locate and arrest the suspect without incident, officials said.

“This arrest highlights the strong working relationship between SSPD and our federal law enforcement partners. The Sandy Springs Police Department remains committed to assisting in the apprehension of violent offenders and ensuring the safety of our community,” Sandy Springs police said.