“I want him to rot in jail.” Ga. father arrested for killing 4-year-old son, shooting child’s mother

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A young Georgia boy is dead, his mother is fighting for her life and his father is behind bars.

Jacquese Antwan Walker, 35, was arrested in Columbus, Ga. on Tuesday afternoon and charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Just after 8 a.m. on Monday morning, police were called to an apartment complex where they found a woman who had been shot several times. They later found 4-year-old Jacquese Walker Jr. dead from a gunshot wound.

The woman, whose identity has not been released, remains in critical condition. Police have confirmed she is the child’s mother.

Marjae Connerly, the woman’s sister, told WTVM-TV that her young nephew loved basketball and she had dreams of being an athlete.

She says her sister told her that Walker had threatened her before.

“He always hated every time my sister was happy, and that’s the main reason he probably shot the baby. Because that baby loved my sister,” said Connerly.

Police have not commented on what led to Walker shooting his own child.

“I want him to rot in jail. That’s what I want,” she said.

The family has started a GoFundMe campaign to help offset funeral and medical costs.