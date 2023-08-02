‘I lost everything:’ Man who lost his 2 kids, their mom in fiery crash raising money for funerals

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia community has raised more than $10,000 to help a father who lost his two children and their mother in a fiery car crash in Putnam County this week.

Hailey Hayes, 22, and her children, 8-month-old Tucker Hudspeth and 3-year-old Bentley Barlow were all killed in a wrong-way crash on Highway 441 early Tuesday morning. Hayes’ passenger, 23-year-old Zaleigh Brooks, was also killed as well as the driver in the other vehicle, 44-year-old Mayla Dostie.

Investigators said Hayes was driving the wrong way on the highway at the time of the crash.

Brooks’ sister, Caitlin Hudspeth, said she launched the GoFundMe to help the children’s father, Nick Hudspeth. Caitlin Hudspeth posted a statement from Brooks.

“This is a grieving father, a grieving lover,” Nick Hudspeth wrote. “I lost everything last night to a fatal car wreck and I just want help to give them the proper respect. I usually never do this but the cost of three burials is just too much for me.”

So far, the community has raised more than $10,300.

Caitlin Hudspeth set up a separate GoFundMe for her sister, Brooks, who was also the mother of two young boys. It’s unclear if the two families are related.

You can donate to the Hayes family GoFundMe HERE and Brooks’ GoFundMe HERE.





