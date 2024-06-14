‘I can’t call my parents?:’ Another street racing suspect arrested in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Another street racing suspect in Atlanta has been arrested.

On Sunday at around 10:45 p.m., officers responded to Moreland Avenue in reference to some street racers doing donuts in the parking lot of an Aldi.

Officers saw a Dodge Charger doing donuts.

Once officers tried to stop it, the car fled the area after an officer threw a stop stick at the wheel, causing the tire to go flat.

Patrol cars pursued the vehicle for 1.5 miles until the driver pulled into a gas station unable to go any further.

The driver was identified as 17-year-old Corbin Connors from Morrow.

Connors was arrested and charged with fleeing and eluding along with reckless driving.

In the back of the patrol car Conners is recorded on camera saying, “Since I’m seventeen, I can’t call my parents?”

The officer off camera said, “No.”

He was bonded out on Tuesday.