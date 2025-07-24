Local

I-75 reopens in Bartow County after hours-long closure near Red Top Mountain

By WSB Radio News Staff
I-75 shut down in Bartow County
By WSB Radio News Staff

BARTOW COUNTY, GA — All lanes of I-75 in Bartow County are back open after an early Thursday morning crash where law enforcement activity shut down traffic in both directions for more than three hours.

The closure happened near the Red Top Mountain exit. The Bartow County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the incident involved law enforcement activity but did not provide further details.

It’s unclear at this time whether anyone was injured. Georgia State Patrol has been contacted for more information, and the investigation is ongoing.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!