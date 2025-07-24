I-75 reopens in Bartow County after hours-long closure near Red Top Mountain

BARTOW COUNTY, GA — All lanes of I-75 in Bartow County are back open after an early Thursday morning crash where law enforcement activity shut down traffic in both directions for more than three hours.

The closure happened near the Red Top Mountain exit. The Bartow County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the incident involved law enforcement activity but did not provide further details.

It’s unclear at this time whether anyone was injured. Georgia State Patrol has been contacted for more information, and the investigation is ongoing.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story