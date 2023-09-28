I-285 reopens after damage on bridge causes traffic nightmare for hours in Sandy Springs

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — All westbound lanes of Interstate 285 reopened Thursday morning after a major accident in Sandy Springs caused a traffic nightmare.

Sandy Springs city officials confirmed Wednesday the lanes were shut down due to damage at the Mt. Vernon Bridge over I-285.

GDOT said a tractor-trailer hit the bridge at Riverside Drive.

The highway became a parking lot after a truck carrying an excavator collided with the Mount Vernon Highway overpass. Drivers said it caused a traffic nightmare.

“This commute has been horrible. I’ve been on the highway for an hour, over an hour from Buckhead, and it’s been stop-and-go, and everything is red,” said a driver.

A typical 20-minute commute turned into an hours-long commute.

“It’s frustrating because no one is going anywhere, it’s just people getting frustrated with everyone, but obviously, none of us can do anything about it,” said another driver.

Workers expect at least two lanes to be closed overnight and the Mt. Vernon highway bridge will also be closed until they finish inspecting it after an accident caused a headache.

However, there is no timeline for when Mt. Vernon will reopen due to major damage.

©2023 Cox Media Group