I-285 crash: Tractor-trailer driver charged with DUI; 2 injured

Following a crash on I-285 Tuesday morning in Sandy Springs that injured two people, police say a tractor-trailer driver is now facing multiple charges, including DUI.

I-285 WB after Roswell Rd. Two lanes blocked due to injury crash. pic.twitter.com/ZNoGGx9iG5 — Sandy Springs Police (@SandySprings_PD) July 18, 2023

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports the wreck took place around 3 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the Perimeter just past Roswell Road. “Only one lane was getting by for several hours, bottlenecking traffic and causing backups that reached I-85, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation,” The AJC’s Rosana Hughes writes.

By 8:10 a.m., all lanes had reopened.

Update: Cleared. All lanes are back open. GRIDLOCK conditions continue. #ATLtraffic https://t.co/yamImI4Cwp — Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) July 18, 2023

Sandy Springs police confirmed that the driver of the car and a passenger were taken to a hospital and were said to be stable.

According to The AJC, in addition to the DUI charge, the tractor-trailer driver “faces charges of reckless driving and improper lane change.” Read more here.

