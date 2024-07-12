I-16 bridge hit by truck moving construction equipment, lanes closed until Monday

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — If you have weekend plans to travel to Savannah, you will want to map out your trip in advance.

Part of Interstate 16 will be shut down for several days after a truck carrying construction equipment hit the Chatham Parkway bridge on Thursday.

The Georgia Department of Transportation said the crash caused significant damage and three beams will have to be removed. A fourth beam is also being evaluated.

All lanes on I-16 westbound will be closed through Monday morning. Chatham Parkway will be closed in both directions until further notice.

So what’s the best way to get around if you are heading to the Savannah area?

For drivers on the I-16 westbound lanes, they can access the interstate again off Interstate 516 and SR 25/Ogeechee Road.

Meanwhile, the best detour for Chatham Parkway is to use GA 307/Dean Forest Road and SR 25/Ogeechee Road.