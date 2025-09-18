Hyundai Motors expanding in Savannah with thousands of new jobs despite recent raid

SAVANNAH, GA — Hyundai Motors is making a major additional investment in its huge manufacturing plant near Savannah.

In a statement, the company says it will make an additional $2.7B investment to further expand the facility. With the expansion, comes 3,000 additional jobs.

Savannah’s mayor is calling it a “transformative moment” for Georgia’s economy and the Savannah community.

The announcement comes despite the recent ICE raid of the battery facility under construction on the site that resulted in the detention of 475 workers.

300 of the South Korean nationals were released and flown back to their home country.

According to Bloomberg’s Gina Cervetti, Ken Shim, the president of Woowon Technology said he had to provide paid time off to ease the stress of the engineers.

Shim stressed that his employees are all working legally. He added that people have stopped going to work and are staying in their hotels or at home.