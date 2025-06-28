Hundreds of flights delayed, canceled at Atlanta Airport ahead of July 4 holiday

ATLANTA, Ga. — After severe weather and thunderstorms moved through the metro Atlanta area and led to a ground stop at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Friday evening, thousands of travelers have been impacted on Saturday morning.

According to flight tracker Flight Aware, 421 flights were canceled as of 11:10 a.m. on Saturday, and 272 flights have been delayed.

This comes as officials estimate over 4 million people will pass through Atlanta’s airport during the Fourth of July holiday travel period.

Dozens of flights were diverted or delayed because of severe weather and thunderstorms on Friday evening.

Atlanta airport officials urge travelers to continue monitoring their social media channels and check directly with their airline for updates.