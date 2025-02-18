Local

Hundreds of employees at Atlanta-based CDC laid off

(W. Steve Shepard Jr. /Getty Images)

ATLANTA — Hundreds of employees at the Atlanta-based CDC have been laid off in the latest move by the department of government efficiency.

The employees worked in the disease detectors department. They were notified via emails of being laid off due to poor performance.

However, the CDC says most of those researchers impacted had excellent performance records.

The Atlanta city council recently passed a resolution for government to expedite hiring processes for federal employees impacted by recent layoffs.

