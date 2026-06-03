Human remains found near missing East Point man’s cell phone

EAST POINT, GA — Police are continuing to investigate after human remains were recently found in woods in East Point believed to be those of a 20-year-old man.

East Point Police Chief Shawn Buchanan said the remains were discovered near The Reserve at Redwine subdivision off Redwine Road, close to where Derek Samuel’s cell phone was also located.

“At this point, we do not suspect any foul play,” Buchanan said.

Police also found a gun and a shell casing nearby, according to investigators.

Buchanan said officers followed up on thousands of tips after Samuel disappeared.

Samuel was last seen leaving the Target at Camp Creek Marketplace on April 29.

The family of Samuel previously said the remains are believed to be his.

Just days before the discovery, the reward for information in the case was increased to $15,000.

Georgia Emergency Search and Rescue, a nonprofit assisting law enforcement in missing persons cases, also took part in the search.

Founder Angel Alonso said the group’s K-9 unit, Jaeger, and handler Jim Lopez located the remains after joining the effort.