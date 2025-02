ATLANTA — Howell Mill Road in Atlanta has reopened and a shelter in place order due to a gas leak has been lifted.

Howell Mill Road previously shut down in both directions near I-75 due to a natural gas leak on Thursday afternoon.

Atlanta Fire Rescue told people nearby to shelter-in-place as crews worked to fix the leak.

Atlanta Gas Light also responded to the scene to make repairs on the six-inch gas main. A contractor damaged the gas line, officials said.