How long would you need to save to get into a home in Georgia? New survey says seven years

ATLANTA, GA — How long would you need to save to get into a home in Georgia?

A new survey conducted by Long Island homebuyers “Leave The Key” finds how long you’d need to work on averaged to get into a median priced home in the United States.

It’s the longest in Hawaii, taking more than 28 years, followed by California, Utah, and Arizona.

Oregon ties for fifth place with Georgia as both require seven years and six months of savings.

The study analyzed data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis and the US Census Bureau to determine how long the average earner in each state needs to save for a home.