Local

How long would you need to save to get into a home in Georgia? New survey says seven years

By WSB Radio News Staff
Black Home Area Rug (Kelly)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA, GA — How long would you need to save to get into a home in Georgia?

A new survey conducted by Long Island homebuyers “Leave The Key” finds how long you’d need to work on averaged to get into a median priced home in the United States.

It’s the longest in Hawaii, taking more than 28 years, followed by California, Utah, and Arizona.

Oregon ties for fifth place with Georgia as both require seven years and six months of savings.

The study analyzed data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis and the US Census Bureau to determine how long the average earner in each state needs to save for a home.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!