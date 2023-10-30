House party ends with gunfire, 2 teens injured

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus police said two 19-year-olds were shot at a house party over the weekend.

The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. at an address on the 1600 block of South Lumpkin Road.

Police said both victims were taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital, according to police.

Deputies said a young man and woman were the victims in this shooting and both are stable.

Police said multiple people who attended the party were involved in the incident.

Anyone with information about the shooting or those who were present at the party is asked to contact Columbus police.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Sgt. D. Battle at 706-225-4340 or DBattle@columbusga.org. Information can also be called into 706-225-3161.

